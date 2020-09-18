Scots urged not to cross the border into England unless for “essential purposes”

Residents of Scotland have been urged not to cross the English border unless for essential purposes.

NHS Borders released the advice due to new restrictions being put in place in the north-east of England.

Northumberland has been put into a localised lockdown, meaning they cannot mix with people from other households and all leisure and entertainment venues must close at 10pm.

Those living in the Borders and beyond are now being told to follow public health advice and only cross the border in essential circumstances.

Associate director of public health, Dr Keith Allan said: “We are continuing to see increased numbers of cases of Covid-19 across the UK, with our neighbouring local authority area of Northumberland now facing restrictions on people mixing, and curfews in pubs.

“As a result we recommend that people in the Borders should only be travelling to Northumberland for essential purposes such as school or work, and they should be extra vigilant.

“If you experience any of the Covid-19 symptoms – a fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell – you must self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19.

“It remains of vital importance to follow up to date advice and guidance in relation to infection prevention and control. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to follow the FACTS advice.

“Whilst you wait for your test all of your household members must self-isolate. This is really important to prevent potential spread of this highly contagious virus.”