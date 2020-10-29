Scots to find out what level of restrictions they will live under today

A decision will be made on what localised restrictions each part of Scotland will be put under today.

The Scottish Government have been in discussion with local authorities, scientists and health boards to finalise plans for their new tiered system of restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to lay-out what tier each region will be in today.

The new restrictions will come into force from Monday and will be reviewed every week.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were provisionally placed into tier two earlier this week, meaning hospitality businesses can open until 8pm indoors and serve alcohol with a meal.

Moray, Highland, and islands could have tier one restrictions, which means hospitality businesses can open until 10.30pm and there is no limit on alcohol.

However, there are concerns that Moray will actually be placed into tier two as it falls under NHS Grampian’s remit, like Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

No region will be placed into tier zero.

North and South Lanarkshire could be placed into the highest tier, resulting in almost a full lockdown, with schools and non-essential shops the only places allowed to open.

Speaking at the daily briefing in Edinburgh yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said the process for deciding the different levels for areas is “not easy”.

She said there are “encouraging signs” coronavirus infections in Lanarkshire could be stabilising, and assured residents that “severe” restrictions would only be enforced if “really necessary to get dangerously high levels of transmission that are threatening to overwhelm the NHS down.”