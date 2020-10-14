Scots in areas hardest hit by Covid-19 would be banned from visiting Wales under new rules

Residents in areas of Scotland with high levels of Covid-19 will be banned from visiting Wales under new rules which will come into force on Friday.

The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of the UK with high numbers of coronavirus cases from travelling to Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

Mr Drakeford said the action was being taken after Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not reply to two letters requesting he introduce the measure across the UK.

The specific areas affected by the restrictions have not yet been announced by the Welsh Government.

The new restrictions are planned to come into force at 6pm on Friday.

Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament that Mr Johnson has not replied to his requests for travel restrictions to be imposed in areas of England with high levels of coronavirus.

“I have therefore asked for the necessary work to be brought forward, which would allow for devolved powers to be used to prevent people from travelling into Wales from high-prevalence areas of the United Kingdom,” he said.

He said it was “important” to emphasise that it was not an issue regarding the border between Wales and England but a “matter of fairness”.

“We’ve already heard from the first minister of Scotland and she’s eager to support what we’re trying to do here. Now is the time for the prime minister to do the same thing,” Mr Drakeford told the Senedd.

“If he isn’t willing to do so then the timetable is for us to use the powers in Wales by the end of the week.”