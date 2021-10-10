Youth takes centre stage in energetic start to Royal National Mod

The Royal National Mod has got off to an energetic start to showcase the riches of Gaelic culture.

Scotland’s largest festival celebrating the language is back in Inverness for the first time since 2014.

The opening weekend of the nine-day extravaganza of featured traditional music guests alongside sporting competitions.

Competitions and more music celebrations are still to come over the next six days of events.

‘A resounding day of culture and sport’

A Saturday morning shinty throw up marked the start of the weekend’s cultural activities.

A series of under 14 coaching and competitions, which were all in Gaelic, were held to celebrate the sport.

The shindig was rounded off with the women’s and men’s Mod Cups, won by both Inverness City teams.

Meanwhile, Inverness Royal Academy hosted the Mod’s Football Cup with Glasgow Island taking the honours over Loch Ness FC.

Events were held throughout the city to encourage families to take part in the celebrations.

A pop-up ceilidh was run at the Eastgate shopping centre, which had shoppers up and dancing through the afternoon.

Calum Munro, chairman of Highland Council’s Gaelic committee, said: “Following a resounding day of sport and music on Saturday, Sunday’s Mod Service in the Old High Church will allow those gathered to reflect on the efforts and achievements involved in hosting the Mòd in Inverness during very difficult times.”

Young talent takes centre stage

Up-and-coming musical talent shared the stage alongside established musicians at Saturday night’s concert at Eden Court.

Traditional music greats Duncan Chisolm, Mairearad Green, James Duncan MacKenzie and Ar Cànan’s Ar Cèol were familiar names on the bill.

However, they were joined by some of the finest young Highland talent to symbolise their position as the future of Gaelic culture.

The annual Mod Church Service was held at the city’s Old High Church on Sunday afternoon to continue the festivities.

‘A moment to pause and reflect’

This year’s Mod will feature a mix of in-person and virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And organisers say the annual church service provides a moment for musicians and audiences to reflect on all that has happened since the last Mod in 2019.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Our opening weekend has already been a great success and we appreciate everyone who has come out to support the Mod since its launch on Friday.

“Sunday is a moment to pause and reflect as we join the congregation at Old High Church for our annual Mod Church Service ahead of another week of spectacular performance and competition – both in-person and online.”

Shona MacLennan, Ceannard, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: “The first weekend has certainly provided a welcome celebration for all those taking part in events in person or online.

“The Mod Church service will bring comfort and hope to all those listening and strengthen the sense of community amongst listeners.

“The coming week will also no doubt provide many opportunities to engage in Gaelic events, and celebrations of all that is best in Gaelic culture.”

Keep up to date with the Press & Journal’s latest coverage of this year’s Royal National Mod HERE