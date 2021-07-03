Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued in Highlands

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued across the Highlands and much of the UK.

The warning comes into effect at 10am tomorrow and covers several areas including Inverness, Fort William and Ullapool.

The warning states that heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected which could lead to flooding and disruption.

Homes and businesses could be at risk of flooding quickly and power cuts with potential damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a chance of delays to public transport due to road closures and difficult driving conditions.