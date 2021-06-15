XpoNorth creative industry conference launches with new short film

Scotland’s leading creative industries conference XpoNorth has kicked off this year’s event with the release of a new short film.

The film, celebrating the achievements of those who have previously taken part in the XpoNorth Sector Support Programme, was made by Elgin-based production company Northport.

XpoNorth is a year-round support mechanism for creative industry businesses based across the region, funded by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Their virtual two-day annual conference begins tomorrow.

The film

The short film aims to highlight the wide range of industries and areas covered by XpoNorth.

It follows the creative journeys of five success stories who have received support from XpoNorth. All participants are bsed in the north and the film explores the diversity between their different locations and crafts.

Director Sean Grieve, who is based on Skye, premiered his debut film, North Coast 500 documentary, at XpoNorth in 2019.

Louise Barrington is an artist and maker working in Orkney. In the film, she discusses how the pandemic has affected her work and that of those in creative industries.

Ullapool Museum curator and manager Siobhan Beatson, who works closely with XpoNorth’s heritage sector specialist Nicola Henderson. children’s author Corrina Campbell and Inverness musicin and producer Josh Mackenzie will also feature.

Planned what you're going to catch at #XpoNorth2021? There's still time to register and plan your own programme! Don't miss out on the chance to get access to brilliant panels, networking opportunities, trade stands + more – all for free! Register: https://t.co/fDja2dZ6nO pic.twitter.com/YUzQ46TiFL — XpoNorth (@XpoNorth) June 14, 2021

XpoNorth conference

The XpoNorth conference is available for anyone in the creative industries to enjoy.

It brings together people of all different levels of expertise, from students to industry veterans.

The theme for this year’s event is New ways of working and storytelling, and speakers range from Bafta award-winning writer, actor and TV presenter, Sir Tony Robinson to Anna Lowe, co-founder of Smartify, the world’s most downloaded museum App.

James Roberts, head of creative, brand and digital at XpoNorth said: “If you have a creative idea, don’t wait to put it in to action. Year round support is there for you to develop your concepts with industry specialists.”

The conference is free to attend and anyone can register through this link.