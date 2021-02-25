Wrestling superstar The Big Show signs for Annabelle Ewing… (kind of)

Annabelle Ewing, SNP candidate for Cowdenbeath for May’s elections, was mistaken for All Elite Wrestling on Twitter by squared circle legend Mick Foley.

The American wrestling company announced the signing of the former WWE superstar The Big Show, otherwise known as Paul Wight, on Wednesday evening.

Legend of the ring Foley retweeted it, congratulating Wight on signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), though mistakenly tagged Ms Ewing rather than the wrestling company.

Wishing the very best to my friend @PaulWight on his signing with @aewing4Cbeath I’m guessing the big fella thought he had done all there was to do in @WWE – and that he still had some gas left in the tank. https://t.co/hAeFj5TOSL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 24, 2021

The tweet racked up nearly 500 retweets in 12 hours, with the SNP candidate gaining hundreds of followers overnight.

Foley apologised soon after and it was taken in good spirits by the Cowdenbeath candidate.

Ms Ewing says she was pleased about more people “taking an interest in Scottish indy and my campaign”.