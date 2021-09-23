Works to install £20 million full fibre network across Inverness are well under way

A new full fibre network is well on its way to being fully installed across Inverness city and its surrounding areas.

The new network should provide those living in the area with faster and more reliable internet.

Works have already been completed in the Balloch, Culloden, Smithton, Drakies, Crown, Inshes areas.

By the end of the year, Kinmylies, Merkinch, Ballifeary and Lochardil should also have access to the improved connection.

The project, costing £20 million, is being carried out by CityFibre as part of their Gigabit City plan to provide full fibre network infrastructure to eight million homes and businesses across the UK.

It is said to be the best technology available, using 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

Council leader Margaret Davdison was taken on a tour of the works to see the ongoing progress.

She spoke of the benefits the area is already experiencing as a result of the rollout.

She said: “The build progress across the city is very encouraging and it’s great to see that households and businesses across Inverness are already seeing enormous benefits.

“Becoming one of the best-connected cities in the UK with CityFibre’s state-of-the-art infrastructure is vital to the city’s future. Full fibre connectivity will support our economic, social and smart city ambitions.”

CityFibre is working closely with Highland Council and local communities to minimise the disruption caused by the installation.

Each area should only be impacted for a few weeks, and each home within the area should only notice any disruption for two to three days.

All residents will be informed before works begin in the vicinity of their home.

Allan McEwan, Inverness manager at CityFibre, said the network will help Inverness adapt to a new digital focussed way of life.

He said: “Throughout our rollout in Inverness, we have worked closely with Highland Council to ensure as little disruption as possible to the community, and we were really pleased to be able to show Ms Davidson the progress we have made as we work to future-proof the city.

“Our full fibre network will enable unbeatable homeworking, home learning and digital entertainment experiences and we look forward to giving residents more of a choice when it comes to broadband packages they can rely on through our open-access network.

“As the world moves increasingly online, full fibre will make Inverness one of the best-connected communities in the world.”

Broadband users in Inverness can currently access the new coverage through Brawband and TalkTalk, but it is hoped that other providers will soon get on board.