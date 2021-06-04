A woman who was poked on the back of her head by a drunk cafe customer will get £400 after he pleaded with a sheriff to be allowed to pay her compensation.

Clark Davison, of Juniper Gardens, Inverness, was going to be fined for his boozy behaviour – until he made a personal plea from the dock and asked to pay his 70-year-old victim instead.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 53-year-old Davison began shouting and swearing at two other customers inside Charlie’s Cafe, at Inverness bus station, before he prodded his victim’s head, upsetting her husband.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said that the spouse immediately challenged Davison and then reported the incident to police.

‘He again offers his apologies’

“Davison immediately apologised saying that he did not realise it was a woman,” Ms Love added.

Defence solicitor Clare Russell said her client, who admitted the December 13 2019 offence, was “extremely ashamed of his behaviour”.

“He has no recollection of these events and again offers his apologies,” she said. “There has been no further offending since.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken was in process of issuing a fine until Davison interrupted the sentencing and said he wanted the money to go to his victim.

Sheriff Aitken then changed his mind and agreed to impose the £400 compensation order.