Woman, 24, dies in horror road crash near Loch Ness

A 24-year-old woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash beside Loch Ness.

Emergency services were called to the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, near Borlum Farm in Drumnadrochit, yesterday afternoon.

A blue Citroen C3 travelling southbound and a grey Honda CRV travelling north were involved in a crash at about 3.15pm.

The female passenger of the Citreon died at the scene.

The driver of the Citreon, a 27-year-old man and the 56-year-old female driver of the Honda CRV were both taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital.

The man is in a serious but stable condition, while the woman is stable.

Sergeant David Miller, from the road policing unit, said: “Although we have spoken to a number of people who stopped following the crash, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or possibly the cars on the road just prior to the collision.

“We’re also looking for any dash-cam footage of the area at the time.”

The road was re-opened at 9.30pm after being shut for more than six hours.

Anyone with information should call 101.