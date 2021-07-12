EXCLUSIVE: Willie Rennie stepping down as Scottish Lib Dem leader

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie is stepping down as party chief.
The North East Fife MSP, who has served for more than a decade as Lib Dem boss, steered his group through two referenda, three general elections, two Holyrood elections, two European elections and two local council votes.
Mr Rennie, 53, said it is time for a “fresh face” to lead the party.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe