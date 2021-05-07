Willie Rennie: Scottish Lib Dem leader speaks of ‘nerve-racking’ wait

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie is feeling relaxed as the North East Fife count continues in Glenrothes.

Mr Rennie, who has held the seat since 2016, said polling suggested a positive result for him but he also urged caution.

“This is the most nerve-racking moment for all candidates,” he said.

“We know inside is determining whether I’ve got a job in a few hours time.

“It’s looking positive so far but we’ll just need to wait to see what the final result is going to be.”

Mr Rennie secured 14,928 votes in the 2016 Holyrood election, leaving SNP candidate Roderick Campbell trailing in second place with 11,463.

This time, Rhuaraidh Fleming is standing for the SNP, with Wendy Haynes standing for Labour and Rhona Metcalfe for the Conservatives.

Mr Rennie said he had enjoyed the campaign.

“It’s been a great campaign,” he said.

“I’ve had lots of fun engaging with people all over the country.

“I’m hoping the Liberal Democrats are going to grow in this campaign but, as I said, let’s wait till all the votes are in before we start to make these judgements.”

The North East Fife result is expected at around 5pm.