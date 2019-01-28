William and Kate to officially open V&A in Dundee tomorrow

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will officially open V&A Dundee tomorrow.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit the attraction to meet some of the team who created Scotland’s first design museum, which opened its doors for the first time to the public in September.

They are expected to greet members of the public outside the museum on their departure.

Kate is the first Royal Patron of the V&A, continuing the museum’s long-standing relationship with the Royal Family from the V&A’s founding in 1852.

V&A Dundee has welcomed more than 380,000 visitors since opening and was recently recognised as the world’s Best New Public Building by Wallpaper, the international design magazine.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “We are honoured to be welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to officially open V&A Dundee.