When will Nicola Sturgeon announce tier changes and where can I watch?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update the nation today on any changes to the level areas find themselves in, but when is it taking place and where can I watch?

It is expected that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire may escalate up the tiered structure from Level 2 to Level 3.

Moray, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are all currently in Level 1 and are expected to remain at their current status.

Any changes determined today will be implemented on Friday.

Where can I watch?

The address in parliament will be streamed live through the Scottish Parliament website and will also be broadcast on the BBC.

When will we find out if there are changes to my area’s level?

The update is scheduled for 2.20pm, however, may be slightly later should other business in the chamber overrun.

What will the changes mean for me?

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

If you live in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire and the areas move to Level 3, you can expect hospitality venues – restaurants, cafes and pubs – to only be serving food and non-alcoholic drinks until 6pm, with last entry at 5pm.

Retail premises can remain open, however, caution is urged to ensure those visiting are compliant with guidance, with members of the public advised not to visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19.

If attending, people are urged to follow the Facts advice.

Travel out of a Level 3 area should not be undertaken unless it is for essential purposes such as work, education, health, to participate in or facilitate shared parenting or for those attending weddings or funerals which require an overnight stay.

Those in Level 3 can still holiday in the area, however, must not share self-catering accommodation with another household.

Organised outdoor non-contact sports, personal training and coaching are permitted, provided appropriate safety measures are followed, however, outdoor contact sports are not permitted, except for professional sport.

All leisure and entertainment premises must be closed, however, public buildings such as libraries or community centres can remain open.

All indoor and outdoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, educational and heritage attractions, zoos and aquariums can open providing there are physical distancing and hygiene measures in place

Moray, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles

These areas are currently in Level 1, meaning they have the lowest rates of the virus per 100,000 of population, therefore are granted more lenient restrictions.

We are not expecting any changes to the level Moray, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are placed in today.

Currently, in islands with no direct fixed link to the mainland, up to six people from two separate households are permitted to meet indoors. This is not expected to change.

Alcohol can be served in hospitality venues, however, last entry is 9.30pm and all patrons must have departed by 10.30pm.

The maximum number of people who can meet indoor at a hospitality venue is six from two households, however, eight from three households can meet outdoors in a beer garden for example.

Those in Level 1 areas must not travel to Level 3 or Level 4 areas, however, can do so to Level 2 areas.

Shops also remain open, with compliance of the Facts advice urged.

Outdoor seated and open space events are permitted with restricted numbers, however, outdoor grouped standing events should not take place.

Sports stadiums are allowed to welcome fans, however, this is limited in numbers, currently at 300 spectators.

Places of worship can open up to a maximum of 50 people, should a two-metre distance be maintained. Where not, the number will be reduced to ensure distance is maintained.

Weddings and funerals can take place, however, only 20 people are allowed to attend. Face coverings must be worn by all, with exemptions made for those leading services or those getting married. Two-metre distancing is required.

Informal and early learning childcare are both permitted with further guidance available on the Parent Club website.