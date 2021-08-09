Unexpected image on Google street view of Loch Ness goes viral

Users looking at Loch Ness via the Google Maps app made an unexpected discovery.

A Google Maps street view glitch has gone viral after users searching for the beauty spot found an unexpected image.

People looking up the Highland loch – a popular tourist attraction thanks to the Loch Ness Monster – were shocked to discover a picture of a naked man in its place.

The glitch quickly went viral on social media after one user shared his unexpected discovery at the mysterious site.

This comes after the eight sighting of the Loch Ness Monster was recorded this year, courtesy of a father and daughter pair who had travelled 374 miles north from Chester to go hillwalking near Fort Augustus on July 19.

The Loch Ness Google Maps street glitch

Google Maps users uncovered an unexpected surprise when they tried to look up the famous loch via the app’s street view mode.

Instead of an image of the striking landscape, they found a selfie of a naked man standing on what appeared to be the patio of an apartment.

The glitch went viral when one Twitter user posted his unusual discovery while looking at Loch Ness in the app.

Shocked by what he had uncovered, he shared the glitch on social media.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

search "loch ness" in Google Maps, and click on the street view (I apologise in advance) pic.twitter.com/fW8cBO8NH5 — juro que 💔 (@impedrolopez) August 8, 2021

The mixed reaction on social media

The post quickly went viral on Twitter, with social media users sharing their opinions about the glitch once they had glimpsed it for themselves.

Twitter: Search ‘Loch Ness’ in Google Maps & look at the street view Me: expecting a monster

Me: pic.twitter.com/ezKdA7E7p2 — Jenni ✨ (@_jen_mo) August 8, 2021

One user wrote: “Am I… disappointed not to see the Loch Ness Monster?”

While another quipped: “That’s no man… that’s Nessie.” Followed by a winking emoji.

Someone else commented: “So Google has removed the latest Loch Ness sightings on Google Maps.”

Is the glitch still happening?

It appears Google Maps has removed the image and resolved the issue by restricting the street view option for Loch Ness.

Some Twitter users voiced their disappointment when they discovered the photo had apparently been taken down before they could see what all the fuss was about.

Others claimed the man posted the image on the site himself, and posts the pictures on popular tourist attractions on the app.

App users are still able to access Loch Ness and the surrounding area using the default map view.