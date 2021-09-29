Western Isles MSP takes ‘frustrating’ lack of face masks on ferries to parliament

Concerns about less than half of CalMac ferry passengers complying with face covering rules have been taken to the Scottish Parliament.

Earlier this month it was reported that most customers on crossings were not wearing masks when they had to.

This issue is the latest for the operator in a year of many, with services being cut, cancelled and delayed.

It is currently mandatory to wear face coverings in all indoor areas of vessels and terminals, including port buildings and offices – unless people are exempt for medical reasons.

CalMac managing director, Robbie Drummond, revealed earlier this month that the number of people wearing face coverings has decreased dramatically since the start of the pandemic from around 95% to around 50% on some routes.

Impact on island communities

Positive cases onboard CalMac vessels can have a negative impact on island communities.

If a vessel has to be withdrawn from the fleet for deep cleaning following a positive case, it can mean island residents have reduced access to the mainland and can impact the delivery of essential medical supplies and food.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the ferry disruption due to Covid cases should serve as a reminder that the virus is still circling.

On Tuesday, Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan took the issue to parliament.

Mr Allan said many constituents have gotten in touch with him regarding the issue.

He said: “This is an issue which is a source of frustration for many people who get in touch with me.

“Despite the fact we still have high numbers of cases, there are far too many people not complying with the rules on face coverings when they travel on CalMac vessels.

“This isn’t fair to other passengers or the crew. It also increases the chances of a vessel having to be withdrawn because of a positive case onboard.”

“Recent incidents onboard ferries are concerning”

Mr Allan added that wearing face coverings can help protect all those onboard CalMac ferries.

He said: “I would urge everyone travelling on CalMac vessels to please help protect the crew and other passengers by wearing a face covering.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “The recent incidents onboard ferries are concerning and they are a reminder—there are many reminders—that the virus is still circulating, so we all need to continue to take care and think about our behaviour and our compliance with those important mitigations.

“CalMac is already taking some steps to improve compliance on ferries. For example, it has increased the frequency of passenger announcements on face coverings and it continues to promote adherence to other baseline measures.”