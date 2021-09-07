Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Western Isles MP’s no show for driving case court hearing after solicitor’s blunder

By Murdo Mclean
07/09/2021, 7:06 pm Updated: 07/09/2021, 7:12 pm
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is due to go on trial next month accused of causing serious injury to a teen motorcyclist by dangerous driving.
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is due to go on trial next month accused of causing serious injury to a teen motorcyclist by dangerous driving.

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil did not turn up for a court hearing after an “oversight of date” in his solicitor’s calendar.

His case called at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court to confirm final arrangements for a forthcoming trial over a dangerous driving allegation.

The court case follows a two vehicle road traffic incident adjacent to Castlebay School  last October.

The 50-year-old denies an allegation of driving a car dangerously which resulted in causing a serious injury to teenage motorcyclist, then aged 17 years – at Castlebay, the main settlement on the MP’s home island of Barra.

He is accused of failing to “keep a proper lookout while performing a manoeuvre” and colliding with the motorcycle driven by the teenager.

The SNP politician had been “ordained” to attend at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court for a procedural hearing to confirm trial arrangements with procurator fiscal Karen Smith and Sheriff Gordon Lamont.

Trial expected to go ahead nect month

The intermediate diet hearing was fixed to sort out any issues which may delay the trial proceeding as planned.

His lawyer, Kevin McCarron, also did not appear at the court as expected.

The no-shows were explained to Sheriff Gordon Lamont as an “oversight of date” in Mr McCarron’s calendar.

However, the trial is set to go ahead next month at the sheriff court in North Uist where both Mr MacNeil and his legal agent are expected to be present.

When the case first called in July, MacNeil pleaded not guilty by letter.

Both the MP and his lawyer are being contacted for comment.