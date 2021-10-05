Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil’s dangerous driving trial delayed

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil’s trial on a charge of causing serious injury to a teenager by dangerous driving has been delayed until next year.

The 50-year-old SNP politician denies the accusation.

The court hearing was scheduled to proceed at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court today.

But a collision investigation report being prepared by an accident expert on behalf of MacNeil’s defence is not ready, Sheriff Gordon Lamont was told.

MacNeil’s solicitor, Kevin McCarron, said another six to eight weeks would be required and requested an adjournment.

However, no trial slots are available before March, the court was told.

Sheriff Lamont said: “It’s not surprising the report is not available when it was only recently instructed.

“However, this is the first trial diet and the report is essential for the defence.

“I will, on this occasion, grant a postponement of the trial.”

He also ordered another procedural hearing in order to “check progress” of the expert’s report.

Angus MacNeil and witnesses did not appear at the hearing as the delay was highlighted in advance.

17-year-old injured after collision

The court case follows a two-vehicle road traffic incident adjacent to Castlebay School in the MP’s home island of Barra in October 2020.

The MP – who pleaded not guilty – is accused of failing to “keep a proper lookout while performing a manoeuvre” on the A888 resulting in a collision with a motorbike ridden by a local 17-year-old.

At the time, Police Scotland said a male motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with a leg injury after a collision between a Ford Focus car and a motorbike.

Mr McCarron said: “The defence has instructed a report to be prepared by a consultant accident/collision investigator in this matter.

“It became evident the report is not going to be available for today’s hearing.”

He added: “The purpose of the report is to either assist the defence in the conduct of the trial or, alternatively, preferably, have the expert attend as a witness.”

The report is a “fairly essential step in the preparation of the defence for the accused,” added the lawyer.

Mr McCarron submitted a motion to postpone the trial to allow the report to be “fully prepared and investigated, and available to the defence.”

Sheriff Gordon Lamont suggested such issues could have been raised at a procedural hearing last month arranged to firm up trial arrangements.

Neither the MP nor his solicitor attended that hearing in early September due to a mix-up.

Mr McCarron said that date was “never actually intimated to me” nor told to his office.