News / Scotland

Week ahead weather forecast: Sunny spells in Aberdeen and scattered showers for those in the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
25/10/2021, 6:00 am
Sunny spells predicted for this week in Aberdeen by the Met Office. Picture by Chris Sumner.

The Met Office has forecast sunny spells for Grampian while some parts of the islands and western Highlands will receive heavy rain later this week.

Throughout the north and north-east it is predicted sunshine for most, however there will be an occasional bout of rain towards the tail-end of the week.

From the end of October into November, the Atlantic system will bring about more wild and windy conditions for those living in the west.

This will be accompanied by heavy rain with very brief periods of dry weather, mainly in southern areas.

Here’s your day-by-day weather forecast for the week ahead:

Aberdeen

Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Monday will be a bright day for those in the east with some showers mainly over Upper Deeside and Moray. Chance of rain <5% with temperatures between 8°C and 12 °C. Humidity between 62% and 83%.

Tuesday will see dark clouds and rain occur through the morning till around late afternoon where it will stay mainly dry for the rest of the day. Chance of rain 90% with temperatures between 6°C and 14°C. Humidity between 83% and 92%.

Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine and scattered showers. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 12°C and 15 °C. Humidity between 83% and 91%.

Thursday will be a mixed day with some scattered showers and windy conditions. Chance of rain 30% with temperatures between 11°C and 13 °C. Humidity between 88% and 94%.

Friday will be dry with sunny spells. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 9°C and 12 °C. Humidity between 81% and 93%.

Saturday will see mainly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Chance of rain 20% with temperatures between 8°C and 11°C. Humidity between 82% and 93%.

Inverness

Picture by SANDY McCOOK

Monday will be a bright day with sunny intervals and showers. Chance of rain 40% with temperatures between 8°C and 12°C. Humidity between 70% and 84%.

Tuesday will see occasional rain in places. Chance of rain 50% with temperatures between 8°C and 15°C. Humidity between 82% and 86%.

Wednesday will have some sunshine and scattered showers. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 11°C and 14 °C. Humidity between 80% and 89%.

Thursday will be dry and cloudy. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 10°C and 13 °C. Humidity between 86% and 90%.

Friday will be dry with occasional sunshine. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 9°C and 12 °C. Humidity between 80% and 88%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry throughout the day. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 8°C and 11°C. Humidity between 81% and 90%.

Thurso

Monday will be a bright day with occasional showers and fresh winds. Chance of rain 50% with temperatures between 7°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 70% and 84%.

Tuesday will see consistent rain throughout the day becoming heavier in the evening. Chance of rain 90% with temperatures between 6°C and 14 °C. Humidity between 84% and 90%.

Wednesday will have some sunny spells with showers in the early afternoon. Chance of rain 30% with temperatures between 9°C and 14°C. Humidity between 83% and 91%.

Thursday will be cloudy and dry for most parts. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 9°C and 12°C. Humidity between 85% and 92%.

Friday will be a sunny day with some occasional cloud cover. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 8°C and 11 °C. Humidity between 81% and 92%.

Saturday will be cloudy and dry for most. Chance of rain 10% with temperatures between 7°C and 10 °C. Humidity between 83% and 92%.