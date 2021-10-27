‘We were all devastated and stunned’: Killin Mountain Rescue team pay tribute to mountaineer Andrew Eadington

Highland rescue teams have paid tribute to a “much loved and well respected” mountaineer who has died suddenly at the age of 26.

Andrew Eadington from Comrie joined Killin Mountain Rescue team at just 18-years-old following in the footsteps of his father Richard, a team member with SARDA search dog handler.

Know affectionately as “Dochy”, the 26-year-old hill walker became a committed and well regarded member of the team, dedicating his time to helping people in their time of need.

Rescuers and fellow team members have been left heartbroken following news of his sudden death last Monday

Killin MRT took to social media to lead the tributes to a dearly missed member of their “team family.”

Team Member Andrew EadingtonMembers of Killin Mountain Rescue Team pay tribute to team member Andrew Eadington who… Posted by Killin Mountain Rescue Team on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

‘Our fond memories of Dochy will not fade’

They wrote: “We were all devastated and stunned to learn of Andrew’s sudden passing.

“Andrew joined the team at 18 years of age, following his dad Richard Eadington, who is currently a team member and SARDA search dog handler.

“Andrew quickly fitted into our team family. He was always keen to help and give up time to volunteer and help people in difficulty on the hills.

“He loved the hills and managing wildlife. It was the hillcraft skills he learned from his dad and many hours working in the hills that made him a valuable asset, and a key part of our search and rescue capability.”

They added: “Our thoughts are with his dad Richard, and all the family at this difficult time.

“Our love of the hills will not fade. Our fond memories of Dochy will not fade.

“RIP Dochy.”

Rescue teams pay tribute

Fellow mountaineers from teams across the country have paid tribute to the team following the tragic news of his passing.

Oban Mountain Rescue Team passed on their “deepest condolences.”

They wrote: “All at Oban MRT would like to offer our deepest condolences to Andrew’s family, friends and our colleagues at Killin Mountain Rescue Team.”

Lomond MRT added: “Our sincere condolences to Andrew’s family, friends and all our colleagues at Killin.

Scottish Mountain Rescue said they are “saddened” to hear of the devastating news.

They said: “We are extremely saddened to hear the news that Killin Mountain Rescue Team member Andrew Eadington has passed away.

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Andrew’s family, friends and team members during this extremely difficult time.”

Read more:

Funeral service for a “much loved and well respected” mountaineer

Arrangements are now underway by Kings Funeral Directors in preparation for his funeral at Perth Crematorium on Wednesday, November 3 from 3pm.

Announcing Mr Eadington’s passing, they wrote: “With heavy hearts Kings Funeral Director’s respectfully announce the passing of the late Andrew Eadington Aged 26 years. A much loved and well respected resident of Comrie.”

Prior to the service, the funeral cortège will depart from Lochay Drive in Comrie around 2pm before passing by Strowan Square for anyone wishing to pay their respects.

His heartbroken family have requested that anyone wishing to attend the service should wear their finest stalking Tweeds, Football tops or Mountain Rescue kit, as these were three big parts of Andrew’s life.

Alternatively, attendees are being urged to wear bright colours as his nearest and dearest celebrate his life.

Charity donations gathered on the day will be gathered in aid of “The Gamekeepers Welfare Trust” and “Killin Mountain Rescue Team”.