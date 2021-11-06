Water rescue teams called to help stranded female near Taynuilt

A woman has been successfully rescued after getting into difficulty in a river near Taynuilt.

Emergency crews were called to the Bridge of Awe area shortly after noon to assist a female out of the River Awe.

Water rescue units from Fort William and Oban fire stations were scrambled to the scene around 12:18pm as part of a large scale rescue operation.

🚨 Emergency Call 🚨 Crew paged at 12.18hrs along with Tyndrum & Appin appliances and Oban & Fort William water rescue units to attend a water rescue incident at Bridge of Awe near Taynuilt. 📟🚒🚒🚒🚒🚒🚒#M24P6 #M23P6 #E67P8 #E07S1 #T21S6 pic.twitter.com/JsaNFo38a5 — Killin Fire Station (@KillinFire) November 6, 2021

The female casualty was swiftly located by fire crews upon their arrival, before being returned to dry land safe and well and uninjured a short time later.

Fire crews from Killin, Tyndrum and Appin were also dispatched to the area to assist.