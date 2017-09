Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man who scooped more than £650,000 in the Euromillions draw has been named.

Jim Forbes bought his winning ticket at Tesco Extra at Dundee’s Kingsway East for last friday’s draw.

It was revealed that the 50-year-old from Tayport claimed his prize at Asda Milton of Craigie on Saturday.

And today, the HGV driver celebrated his win.