Watch: Alex Salmond gives final speech at Holyrood

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has given his final speech at Holyrood today.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP will step down in May, although he will still be the MP for Gordon.

Mr Salmond denied the Scottish independence referendum had left the country divided and said he believed Scotland was stronger than ever.

He said: “Now we have all experienced an extraordinary referendum campaign, one which was hard fought certainly but one which produced a level of democratic participation and engagement that most societies can only dream of.

“Yes – we are country of different views but we are not divided.

“There is a broad consensus on the need for this parliament to assume greater responsibility for the governance of Scotland.

“And we are definitely stronger – so much stronger – as a result.”