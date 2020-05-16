Warning to Buckfast customers as shops selling bottles ‘no longer fit for purpose’

The makers of Buckfast tonic wine have issued a warning to customers after it discovered retailers selling bottles considered “no longer fit for purpose”.

The drink, originally created by monks at Buckfast Abbey in Devon in 1897, has a cult following in Scotland.

Production of the fortified wine was stopped on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with makers J.Chandler & Co using their distribution network to help deliver “essential commodities across the United Kingdom”.

Stock in the companies warehouses was released to retailers on April 28, however, the firm has been informed of some shops selling product “no longer fit for purpose”.

Customers are asked to check the bottle for the code 17-270, if it displays that number it should not be purchased.