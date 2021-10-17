Walker airlifted to safety after falling near Stoer Lighthouse

A man was airlifted to safety today after injuring himself on rocks in Sutherland.

The alarm was raised around 12.45pm after the 35-year-old slipped near Stoer Lighthouse.

It is believed he fractured his ankle.

Stornoway Coastguard’s helicopter was sent to the scene along with the Achiltibuie, Kinlochbervie and Ullapool teams.

The man was airlifted to Lochinver, where a friend was waiting to take him to hospital. His condition is unknown.