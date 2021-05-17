Visitors to Ben Wyvis advised to have a back-up plan due to growing visitor numbers

Visitors to Ben Wyvis are being urged to plan ahead and have a back-up plan if the car park is too busy when they arrive.

There has been an influx of visitors to the nature reserve and munro since lockdown eased, resulting in the car park becoming very busy.

Walkers have started parking on the roadside instead, which Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) fears could cause an accident.

Paul Hibberd, visitor services manager at FLS said: “The NNR and Ben Wyvis are really popular sites and have become busier in the last year, but the capacity of the car park is limited. This means that there are a growing number of occasions where people arrive to find that there are no spaces so some will just park at roadside.

“This creates a hazard and causes roadside safety issues.”

The car park was improved by FLS last year, however no further expansion is possible because the surrounding land is deep peat.

However, FLS is working with NatureScot to explore possible solutions.

In the meantime, visitors are being urged to consider moving to a different site if they arrive to a full car park and plan ahead by having another alternative spot in mind.

Mr Hibberd added: “Please bear in mind that if it’s a beautiful sunny day it’s not just you who’s thinking about visiting. There is often space in the car park by early afternoon, as other walkers leave.”

