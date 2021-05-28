Flames that spread across 250 acres of trees and grass at the Glenfinnan Viaduct were doused by a helicopter.

Video footage shared on social media shows the moment the helicopter drops water on the flames, which had taken hold of grass and trees in the area.

Fire and Rescue Services were alerted to reports of a wildfire at the Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber, at around 3.41pm on Thursday, May 27.

Four appliances arrived on the scene to tackle the open flames.

The video, shared by @SpeanBridgeCRU on Twitter, shows the helicopter flying over the famous viaduct, before dropping water on the flames below.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters extinguished a fire which was affecting approximately 250 acres of trees and grass.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”