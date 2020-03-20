Video: Scottish primary pupils sing Lean On Me in bid to help people stay positive

A touching video of pupils at a Scottish primary school singing Lean On Me has been released online.

Featuring staff and children from Forehill School in South Ayrshire, the video was posted on Facebook yesterday and has already been watched more than 170,000 times with thousands of shares and hundreds of comments

The clip opens with staff singing before the pupils join in for the chorus.

⭐️⭐️🎶🎶Lean on Me🎶🎶⭐️⭐️Although there are challenges ahead, we are remaining positive in Forehill, and thought this… Posted by Forehill Primary School on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Accompanying the video is a statement from the school which said: “Although there are challenges ahead, we are remaining positive in Forehill, and thought this would cheer you up!

“In true Forehill style, we took time today to remind ourselves of the importance of looking out for, and helping each other.

“Our young people and staff took the opportunity this afternoon to record this song together in the sunshine. Stay strong, stay positive and look out for each other.”

Reacting on social media one person said: ” I will watch your video if I need somebody to lean on in the coming weeks. The Pupils are a Credit to The School. God Bless each and every one of you.”

Another added: “Emotional watching this. What a positive message to send out in these uncertain times. So proud to be part of the Forehill community. Well done Mr Watson & staff.

A member of staff added: “This is why I love working in this amazing school. Great job everyone involved.”