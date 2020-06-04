Video: Scottish children’s hospital staff lift spirits with ‘Lean on Me’ performance

Staff from a Scottish kids hospital have found their singing voices to boost morale.

Doctors, nurses and frontline workers from Edinburgh’s Sick Kids hospital have recorded an uplifting video as a virtual choir

They hope to show the benefits of singing during the pandemic and to raise people’s spirits at a difficult time.

Their moving performance of ‘Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers was created and coordinated by Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC).

More than 80 doctors, nurses, radiologists, physio and occupational therapists and ECHC staff recorded videos of themselves singing their parts at home, with the charity then editing it together.

Dr Kirsty Hogg, paediatric doctor at the Sick Kids said: “Taking part in the virtual choir was a fantastic experience and the final product is a beautiful example of what we can achieve when we all work together, even in these unusual times.

“This was a lovely idea by the charity and I’m delighted to have been involved. It is a message of hope and solidarity to show that we are all in this together and are helping each other through.”

ECHC usually runs the Sick Kids Community Choir for hospital staff on a weekly basis. The choir performs for patients in the hospital and at fundraising and community events.

Fiona O’Sullivan, arts programme manager at ECHC, said: “From our work with children and families at the hospital, we know how beneficial singing can be as a way to bring people together and as a distraction during times of stress.

“The power of music is amazing and it is at times like this when it can have the biggest impact. When we put the initial call out about the virtual choir, we didn’t expect to get the response that we did. It has been absolutely incredible.

“We chose the song ‘Lean on Me’ because it has such a strong message of support. We wanted to give people a sense of closeness and community at a time when many are missing their family and friends.

“We also wanted to help people to relax and have fun. Singing lifts your spirits and makes you feel good, so is hugely beneficial to our mental health. We hope the video will help to spread a little positivity during this difficult time.”

ECHC is running a Covid-19 Emergency Appeal to support children, families and staff at the hospital and other healthcare settings across the Lothians through the pandemic.

Donations can be made online at https://echcharity.org/support-us/covid-19-appeal.

