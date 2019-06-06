Video: First Minister’s Questions live

First Minster’s Questions have got under way – you can watch live footage of today’s session from the Scottish Parliament below.

The schedule for today’s FMQ’s, shown below, include questions from Ruth Davidson, Willie Rennie and Richard Leonard.

Schedule

Ruth Davidson S5F-03385

1. Question to be taken in Chamber.

Richard Leonard S5F-03386

2. Question to be taken in Chamber.

Patrick Harvie S5F-03387

3. Question to be taken in Chamber.

Willie Rennie S5F-03388

4. Question to be taken in Chamber.

Linda Fabiani S5F-03394

5. To ask the First Minister what the Scottish Government’s response is to reports that children are still being held at Dungavel House.

Murdo Fraser S5F-03393

6. To ask the First Minister what the Scottish Government’s response is to the Scottish Fiscal Commission prediction of a £1 billion shortfall in income tax receipts affecting the Scottish budget in the period 2020-23.

Kenneth Gibson S5F-03407

7. To ask the First Minister what the Scottish Government’s response is to recent figures showing that the number of women and girls playing football in Scotland has almost doubled in the last five years.