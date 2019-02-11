Video: Fire crews battle major blaze at Taymouth Marina restaurant

Fire crews are battling a major blaze at a popular highland Perthshire holiday resort.

Emergency services were called to the Taymouth Marina restaurant, on the banks of Loch Tay, just after 12pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman from the marina said: “We are shocked and saddened by the fire that has ripped through our beautiful restaurant this morning.

“However, we are hugely relieved that everyone is safe and would like to thank the Scottish fire service whose team on the ground is working tirelessly to bring the fire under control.”