Video: Dash cam footage shows the moment strong winds blow HGV on top of police car

Footage of the moment a police car was crushed by a passing lorry being blown over has been released today.

The clip, shared by Police Scotland, shows the moment the lorry landed on the front of an officer’s patrol car on the A1, near East Linton, yesterday.

The driver, Sergeant John Easton, walked away from the incident unscathed.

He said: “When I got to the scene, I jumped out the car, went across to check on the driver from the first lorry to make sure that he was ok, and he was already in another vehicle with one of our support drivers, so I said to them they needed to get off the bridge as it was too dangerous.

“As I struggled trying to get back to my car I had to hold onto the lorry to try and pull myself around.

“I had to get back into my car to then contact our control room and Traffic Scotland to close the bridge and the road.

“That’s at which point as I was speaking on the radio that the lorry started to fall over onto my car. As it happens, my favourite car in the RPU fleet.

“I took a deep breath, got out, and checked that the driver of the lorry that had hit my vehicle was ok before radioing for more assistance. Colleagues quickly arrived to help at the scene and we closed the road at the bridge.

“It could have been much worse but fortunately I walked away unscathed. I certainly won’t forget why it’s called the ‘Windy Bridge’ now.”