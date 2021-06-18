Veteran Angus politician Andrew Welsh dies at 77

Former Angus MP and MSP Andrew Welsh has died, party leader Nicola Sturgeon announced.

The First Minister posted a warm tribute on social media about the 77-year-old veteran independence campaigner.

She wrote: “Very sad to hear of the passing of dear friend and colleague, Andrew Welsh, former SNP MP and MSP for Angus.

“Andrew was a campaigner for independence long before it had the levels of support enjoyed today. He will be hugely missed. Sending love to Sheena and the family.”

Mr Welsh was first elected in in 1974 for the SNP in South Angus. He represented the area again at Westminster as boundaries changed between 1987 and 2001.

He was among the first intake at the new Scottish Parliament in 1999, retiring in the SNP landslide of 2011.

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, also reacted on social media. She wrote: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Andrew Welsh, former Provost, MP and MSP for Angus.

“A life dedicated to public service and dedicated to the cause of independence, and you just couldn’t meet a nicer or more genuine person. Thoughts with his wife Sheena and family x.”