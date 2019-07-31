Wednesday, July 31st 2019 Show Links
Van fire causes delays on A90 near Dundee

by Callum Main
31/07/2019, 4:44 pm Updated: 31/07/2019, 5:19 pm

Drivers are facing delays on the A90 today following a van fire.

The blaze happened on the stretch of the dual carriageway, southbound, between Forfar and Dundee.

However, Tayside Police are advising there is potential for “significant disruption” due to smoke affecting all lanes.

Drivers have been asked to “be aware and drive with caution”.

Breaking