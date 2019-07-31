Van fire causes delays on A90 near Dundee

Drivers are facing delays on the A90 today following a van fire.

The blaze happened on the stretch of the dual carriageway, southbound, between Forfar and Dundee.

Van on fire a90 south near Forfar so the roads shut that side pic.twitter.com/r85wX8tQsb — ig: ellisrachael_ (@ellisscarffx) July 31, 2019

However, Tayside Police are advising there is potential for “significant disruption” due to smoke affecting all lanes.

Drivers have been asked to “be aware and drive with caution”.