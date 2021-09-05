Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Vaccine passports: Scottish Conservatives ‘sceptical’ and have ‘serious concerns’

By Rachel Amery
05/09/2021, 4:09 pm Updated: 05/09/2021, 4:15 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross
Scottish Conservatives say they are “sceptical” and have “serious concerns” about proposals to introduce vaccine passports.

Last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced MSPs will debate whether or not to introduce vaccine certificates in Scotland, which would mean people would need to prove they have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine before they could enter certain venues.

Should this be approved, it would apply to nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor events of more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events of more than 4,000, and all events of more than 10,000 people.

Vaccine passports could be needed to enter nightclubs if the proposals go ahead

Tories “firmly oppose” permanent use

However the Scottish Conservatives say while they have not confirmed their position on the matter, they have “serious concerns” about the introduction of vaccine passports.

They also say they are “firmly opposed” to the permanent use of such a scheme.

A spokesman for the party said: “We are fully considering and scrutinising the proposals.

“However, we are sceptical of vaccine passports and we are firmly opposed to any plan that would introduce them permanently.

“We have serious concerns that the SNP’s plan is unworkable and have so far received no assurances around the operation of the scheme, how it will be administered, what infrastructure will be in place, how fraud will be prevented, or what financial support will be available.

“The SNP government’s development of a vaccine passport for international use has been a shambles and there are clear signs this will go the same way.”

After Ms Sturgeon made the announcement in Holyrood, Conservative party leader Douglas Ross said it represented “shambolic, last-minute, kneejerk decision making”.

Opposition to vaccine passport proposals

This comes after both Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats both publicly announced they will be opposing the proposals.

Both parties will vote against plans to introduce vaccine passports when it is debated.

Previously the Scottish Greens also said vaccine passports could risk increasing social inequalities, however the first minister says all members of government are expected to back the plans.

Last week the party’s two co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater took up ministerial positions in the Scottish Government.