News / Scotland Vaccine centre staff in Aberdeen warned to look out for razor blades in protest signs By Andy Philip 09/10/2021, 6:00 am The former department store has been transformed into a vaccination centre. Staff at a vaccination centre are being warned to be on guard for potentially dangerous razor blades stuck behind posters by anti-vaccine protestors. The warning was sent by a security and events firm to people working in the former John Lewis building in Aberdeen. The message from Showsec management, seen by us, follows protests in the city and reports of the dangerous threat in London.