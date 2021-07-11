We have lift off!: Highlands man flys Richard Branson to space in successful Virgin Galactic flight

Sir Richard Branson’s space plane, known as Unity, made a sub-orbital trip this afternoon piloted by a Helmsdale man.

“Welcome to space” were the words that Sir Richard Branson heard as he realised his life-long dream of travelling to space.

Reporting back to Earth, the Virgin mogul said: “This has been the experience of a lifetime.”

While his time in space was just a few short minutes, the trip represents a massive jump forward for commercialised space travel.

At the helm of Mr Branson’s vessel which will be the first to set off on the great billionaire space race is Dave Mackay.

Born in Helmsdale, he will be the chief pilot and astronaut in charge of Unity which was named by the late Stephen Hawking.

With more than 14,000 flying hours under his belt and experience in 140 different aircraft, Mr Mackay will be the first Scot in space.

This will be the 22nd launch by Virgin Galactic, but the first time a fully crewed flight will make its way into space.

The plane will be launched from their operational base at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert at around 3.30pm.

Though the flight will be monumental, it is only expected to last around one hour.

After evaluating the experience for himself, Mr Branson hopes to invite paying customers on-board next year.

Though his heart may be in the Highlands, Mr Mackay’s head will be far above them this afternoon as he pilots Unity 55-miles above Earth.

When he first broke the 50-mile barrier above the Earth, he said “Welcome to space, Scotland” as a tribute to his home country.

Joining Mr Mackay on the trip will be a co-pilot plus three crew members and Mr Branson himself.

The great space race, take two

Mr Branson is one of three billionaires attempting to launch space tourism.

He is the first to launch his space mission, closely followed by retired Amazon online shopping giant CEO Jeff Bezos on July 20 and Elon Musk later in the year.

All three have created unique vessels and have different aspirations for them, with Mr Musk even hoping that his might help humanity colonise Mars.

Virgin Galactic’s launch will be livestreamed for all to see.