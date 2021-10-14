Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Unpaid work for man who called couple ‘Polish pigs’

By Jenni Gee
14/10/2021, 6:00 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A man who called his daughter’s boyfriend’s parents “Polish pigs” and threatened to batter them must complete 80 hours of unpaid work.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Stuart McConnachie telephoned the couple, who were actually Macedonian, and made the racially aggravated comments on March 10  2019

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that the incident took place against the background of an ongoing disagreement and that during the phone call McConnachie had called them “Polish pigs” and said: “Why are you coming to Inverness? I’m going to batter you all.”

But defence solicitor Matthew Berlow, for McConnachie, said the remarks were simply a “loss of control” prompted by concern for his teenage daughter who he believed was being led astray by the couple’s son,

‘He regrets the racist language’

Mr Berlow said his client had perceived the young man as being responsible and had taken issue with the parents after they “harboured” instead of returning the teenage girl when she absconded from her home.

“He very much regrets his loss of temper and the use of the racist language,” Mr Berlow said.

McConnachie, of Torvean Avenue, Inverness,  admitted a single charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner that caused or was intended to cause alarm or distress in relation to the incident.

Mr Berlow reminded the court that the offence took place two and a half years ago and said his client and the daughter had moved on from that time.

Sheriff David Sutherland ordered McConnachie to complete 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

 