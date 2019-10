More than 70 staff are to be made redundant at a Scottish wind firm, according to workers union Unite.

Campbeltown-headquartered firm CS Wind will let go three quarters of its workforce, which the firm has blamed on “gaps” in its order book.

It is understood 73 jobs are to go at the company.

Unite union has has “reacted furiously” to the news and heavily criticised the Scottish and UK Governments for the “minimal” manufacturing work awarded to Scottish renewable energy firms.