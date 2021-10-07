Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Uninsured driver doing 107mph but keeps his licence

By David Love
07/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 07/10/2021, 6:07 pm
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

An uninsured driver caught speeding at over 100mph on a Highland road has been allowed to keep his licence.

Ryan Mackenzie, 40, of Ardival, Strathpeffer, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court today having previously pled guilty to charges of speeding and driving without insurance.

The court heard that a police speed trap clocked offshore engineer Mackenzie doing 107mph on the Achanalt Straight section of the A832 on August 8 2020.

But Sheriff Margaret Neilson decided against banning the worker, who travels the country in the course of his work, choosing instead to fine him a total of £640 and endorse his licence with nine penalty points.

That means he is one road traffic offence away from an automatic six-month ban under the totting up procedure.

Mackenzie’s defence solicitor Clare Russell told the court that her client, who was travelling back from work in Kishorn at the time of the offence, had been overtaking another vehicle travelling at 40mph when it increased speed.

“He increased his speed to complete the manoeuvre when he should have aborted it,” she said.

Ms Russell also told the court: “His licence is essential to his work. He was driving his father’s car which was insured but he didn’t check if it covered him.”