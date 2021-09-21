Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

‘Unacceptable’: Humza Yousaf apologises to families impacted by ambulance crisis

By Adele Merson
21/09/2021, 9:14 am Updated: 21/09/2021, 9:22 am
Humza Yousaf will update MSPs on the situation facing the Scottish Ambulance Service on Tuesday.
Scotland’s health secretary said he’d “be angry too” if he was in the shoes of those families affected by the ambulance crisis.

Humza Yousaf is scheduled to give a statement to the Scottish Parliament later this afternoon to set out the latest position, including deploying the army to assist.

The health secretary has apologised to families affected by the “unacceptable” ambulance waiting times.

Mr Yousaf told the Daily Record he would be “demanding answers” if he was in the families shoes.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (right) will update the Scottish Parliament on the ambulance crisis this afternoon.

A number of people have endured excruciatingly long waits for an ambulance – including 65-year-old Gerard Brown from Glasgow who died after waiting 40 hours for paramedics to arrive.

Lilian Briggs, an 86-year-old woman in Edinburgh, had to wait eight hours for an ambulance after falling and breaking her hip at home.

‘Unacceptable’

Mr Yousaf told the newspaper: “Some people have waited unacceptably long for ambulances and I apologise unreservedly to those affected.

“If I was in the shoes of the families of Lilian Briggs and Gerard Brown, and witnessed them suffering in pain and having to wait as long as they did for an ambulance, I would be angry and demanding answers as well.

“It is unacceptable.”

The health secretary is preparing to draft in firefighters to drive ambulances in a bid to help ease the A&E crisis.

He is drawing up a blueprint to outline what duties firefighters will perform to help ease the pressure on ambulances in the current crisis.