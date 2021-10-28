Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Ullapool schoolboy says 150th climate strike is ‘not something to celebrate’

By Ellie Milne
28/10/2021, 12:11 pm
Finlay Pringle, now 14, and his sister, Ella, during a climate strike in 2019

A 14-year-old schoolboy will take part in his 150th climate protest on Friday – but he says it is not an occasion to celebrate.

Finlay Pringle, from Ullapool, has been spending an hour every Friday for the past three years protesting for change alongside his younger sister, Ella.

He told BBC Radio Scotland this morning that he believes it is simply “the right thing to do” and hopes it will encourage politicians to start making more significant changes.

When asked why he first got involved, he said: “I live in Ullapool in the very north of Scotland, right next to the sea. I go snorkeling and swimming in that sea all the time, and when you’re actually in that water, you can see when things are changing.

“We’ve dragged plastic nets out the water, we’ve seen things moving on and we’ve seen it get warmer than it should.

“When you actually sit there and watch it all happen, it doesn’t feel like you’re doing something really ambitious, it just feels like you’re doing what’s right to protect the thing you love.”

Finlay Pringle will take part in his 150th climate protest outside the Clock Tower in Ullapool tomorrow. Picture: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

No reason to celebrate

The 14-year-old, who has been described as Scotland’s very own Greta Thunberg, says reaching his 150th school strike is not something to celebrate.

He added: “The fact I’m still going means that world leaders have wasted the last 150 weeks, when they could have been taking positive action to tackle the climate emergency.”

“Indeed, if anything, they have gone backwards and continued with business as usual.

“Here in the UK they continue with the expensive and environmentally destructive HS2, prepare to open oilfields like Cambo, approve new coal mines and allow the building of space ports on rare, carbon rich peat bogs.

“All we seem to hear is ‘blah, blah, blah’, ‘build back better’, ‘levelling up’, ‘green economy’. Lots of words and slogans but sadly no action, just more empty promises.”

Finlay will be travelling south to Glasgow next week for COP26 which he says will be bigger than anything he has ever done, but is doubtful that it will lead to much change.

He said: “I’ll be listening to the talks I find of interest and I’ll be in the blue zone making sure the countries who say they’re doing environmental things, actually are doing environmental things.

“And if they’re not, I might have some slightly difficult questions for them.”

He believes community is an important part of fighting for climate change although he does often feel as though he is in it alone.

“When you go to these massive strikes with lots of other people, you realise that’s not the case, and it’s fantastic.”