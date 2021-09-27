Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK Government asked to intervene if SNP ‘renege’ on fully dualling A96

By Adele Merson
27/09/2021, 6:00 am
Andrew Bowie has written to the UK Government Transport Secretary over the A96 dualling project.
The UK Government has been asked to intervene if the SNP “renege on their promises” to dual the A96 in full from Inverness to Inverurie.

North-east MP Andrew Bowie has asked UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps whether he would work directly with Moray and Aberdeenshire councils “to help ensure” the dualling goes ahead – despite the issue being devolved to Scotland.

The Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine made the request after doubts were cast over the future of the project since the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens was agreed last month.

New MSP Maggie Chapman
North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman

It comes after an exclusive interview on The Stooshie – the DC Thomson politics podcast –  in which North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman revealed she is confident it will “not be viable” to fully dual the route for environmental reasons.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the government “remain committed to improving the A96” but confirmed a “transparent evidence-based review” of the scheme would report back by the end of next year.

The spokesman added that the A96 is a trunk road for which Scottish ministers have responsibility and that the “UK Government has no locus in this matter”.

In response to the request, Ms Chapman said she suspects “Grant Shapps knows that any attempt to undercut devolution and impose planet-wrecking policies in Scotland will only boost the case for indepenence in Scotland”.

‘Renege on their promises’

Mr Bowie said people in the north-east – who have waited more than 30 years for the project to become a reality – “can’t count on the Scottish Government not to renege on their promises made before the Holyrood election”.

He adde: “A public who will not care one jot who delivers it, just that it is done.

“If this was a dangerous stretch of road in the central belt, it wouldn’t even be up for discussion.

Scottish Conservative MP Andrew Bowie has written to UK Transport Secretary Grant Schapps on the A96 dualling.

“We were warned that the SNP would be held hostage by a Green agenda that is even more ignorant of the north-east than the previous administration.”

‘Safety will be the absolute priority’

However, Ms Chapman hit back at the Tories who she claimed were “so desperate to overrule decisions made at Holyrood they don’t even bother to look at the details”.

She added: “If Mr Bowie had read the co-operation deal between the Scottish Greens and the SNP he’d know that safety will be the absolute priority when it comes to our approach to roads, along with a climate impact assessment on every proposal.

“What we won’t do is needlessly spend billions on road expansions that increase the traffic burden and drive up climate emissions, like the reckless UK Government has pledged to do south of the border.”

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps.

The move is the second in recent days to raise questions around devolution, after talks broke down between Holyrood and Westminster over creating a port with special tax status in Scotland.

One UK Government source said the freeports debacle means the “genie is out of the bottle” – suggesting it could have longer term implications in other areas, including major trunk road projects.

‘Scottish ministers have responsibility’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We remain committed to improving the A96 and while the current plan is to fully dual the A96 route between Inverness and Aberdeen, the Scottish Government has agreed to conduct a transparent evidence-based review of the programme which will report by the end of 2022.

The A96 had been due a full upgrade between Inverness and Inverurie.

“The cooperation agreement with the Scottish Green party sets out that we will take forward a transport enhancements programme on the corridor that improves connectivity between surrounding towns, tackles congestion and addresses safety and environmental issues.

“Transport policy and priorities are matters devolved to Scottish Ministers and the A96 is a trunk road for which Scottish Ministers have responsibility – the UK Government has no locus in this matter.”