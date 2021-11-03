Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Uig primary school on Isle of Skye finally closed after being unused for over a decade

By Daniel Boal
03/11/2021, 2:38 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 3:02 pm
Uig Primary School

A disused primary school on the Isle of Skye has been permanently closed by council bosses.

Having sat collecting mothballs for the better part of a decade, Highland Council has confirmed that plans to formally close Uig Primary School will be implemented.

It was first closed back in 2010 and was subject to public consultation on where the building’s future lies.

In its final active year, just two pupils attended the school during the 2009/10 term.

Reasoning that the number of children who would attend the school wouldn’t make the school viable and bring educational disadvantages to those who did attend – students instead enrolled at Kilmuir Primary which is around five miles away.

Talks to close the school were mooted back in 2019, with officials recommending its closure.

The proposal to close the school was referred to ministers, who can decide to “call-in” a school closure proposal for further investigation.

Yesterday, ministers elected not to call in a further investigation before handing closing procedures over to Highland Council officials.

Authority bosses will now work with the local community to try and find a new use for the former Uig Primary School building.