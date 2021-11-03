Uig primary school on Isle of Skye finally closed after being unused for over a decade

A disused primary school on the Isle of Skye has been permanently closed by council bosses.

Having sat collecting mothballs for the better part of a decade, Highland Council has confirmed that plans to formally close Uig Primary School will be implemented.

It was first closed back in 2010 and was subject to public consultation on where the building’s future lies.

In its final active year, just two pupils attended the school during the 2009/10 term.

Reasoning that the number of children who would attend the school wouldn’t make the school viable and bring educational disadvantages to those who did attend – students instead enrolled at Kilmuir Primary which is around five miles away.

Talks to close the school were mooted back in 2019, with officials recommending its closure.

The proposal to close the school was referred to ministers, who can decide to “call-in” a school closure proposal for further investigation.

Yesterday, ministers elected not to call in a further investigation before handing closing procedures over to Highland Council officials.

Authority bosses will now work with the local community to try and find a new use for the former Uig Primary School building.