Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Two more Covid deaths as Scottish case numbers rise slightly to 2,666

By Lauren Taylor
17/10/2021, 3:16 pm
NHS Grampian drops to sixth highest reporting board.

Two more people have died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, including one person from the Western Isles.

Case numbers across the country have risen slightly to 2,666 according to today’s Scottish Government statistics.

Of those, 226 were recorded by NHS Grampian.

Most of these are in Aberdeenshire, with 119. Aberdeen recorded 74 for the second day in a row. Moray meanwhile, recorded 31 – well down from the 70 on Friday which was the area’s highest since the pandemic began.

NHS Highland recorded 103, a slight increase on yesterday’s figure of 91.

The Western Isles reported six new cases, while Shetland had three and Orkney had only one.

One death was recorded in the Western Isles, while the other was from South Lanarkshire.

Health chiefs and council officials are currently dealing with an outbreak of the virus at Dun Eisdean Care Home on Lewis.

There are 829 people in hospitals across Scotland with the virus, with a further 45 in intensive care.

A further two people have died from Covid, including one person from the Western Isles.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,286,044 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 3,877,849 have received their second dose.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts