Two more coronavirus cases reported in Scotland

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland, according to the Scottish Government.

Newly-released figures show a total of 18 positive tests of Covid-19 in Scotland on Sunday, exactly a week after the first case emerged north of the border.

Cases have been reported in Tayside, Ayrshire and Arran, Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Grampian, Fife, Lothian and Lanarkshire.

The latest positive tests were recorded in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Lothian.