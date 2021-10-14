Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Two men rescued after fishing boat runs aground near Mallaig

By Ross Hempseed
14/10/2021, 11:24 am Updated: 14/10/2021, 11:31 am

Two men have been rescued after their small fishing boat struck rocks east of Mallaig today.

The pair were out early morning fishing when they struck rocks on the southern shoreline of Loch Nevis at around 7.20am.

They had to abandon their craft and get to safety on the lift raft while Mallaig lifeboat was scrambled to the scene.

Four other boats close to the scene also responded to calls for help.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene at 7.45am and brought the two men back to shore safely by 9am.

Paramedics checked them over at the scene as a precaution.

The small boat is still perched on the rocks and is no danger to other vessels however, the coastguard is monitoring the situation in the event that the boat begins to leak marine diesel.