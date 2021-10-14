Two men rescued after fishing boat runs aground near Mallaig

Two men have been rescued after their small fishing boat struck rocks east of Mallaig today.

The pair were out early morning fishing when they struck rocks on the southern shoreline of Loch Nevis at around 7.20am.

They had to abandon their craft and get to safety on the lift raft while Mallaig lifeboat was scrambled to the scene.

Four other boats close to the scene also responded to calls for help.

The lifeboat arrived on the scene at 7.45am and brought the two men back to shore safely by 9am.

Paramedics checked them over at the scene as a precaution.

The small boat is still perched on the rocks and is no danger to other vessels however, the coastguard is monitoring the situation in the event that the boat begins to leak marine diesel.