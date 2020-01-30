Two men charged after whisky worth £9,000 stolen from shops and distilleries

Two men have been charged following thefts of whisky from shops and distilleries in Moray and Perthshire.

The men, aged 26 and 27, have been charged following incidents which took place on Tuesday and yesterday in the Aberlour, Dufftown, Tomintoul and Aberfeldy areas.

The total value of whisky stolen has been estimated at over £9,000.

Inquiries into the matter are ongoing and the two men are expected to appear at Elgin Sherriff Court today.

PC Lisa Warren, from the Forres and Speyside Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to reassure our communities that officers will respond to any reports of theft and will conduct thorough enquiries to not only recover the stolen property, but to bring those responsible to justice.”