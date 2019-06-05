Two charged after sheep killed in incident at farm

Three animals have died in an sheep worrying incident involving a dog at a farm.

Two people, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, have been charged in connection with the deaths of the animals at a farm in the Dunphail area, near Forres, on April 27.

PC Jeanette Thompson said: “We would like to remind dog owners and people walking dogs in the countryside to keep their animals under control.

“All dogs should be kept on a lead when being walked next to livestock.

“Sheep and lambs are particularly vulnerable at this time of year and these incidents could have been avoided had the owners had their dog on a lead.

“Even those animals not directly attacked can suffer stress causing miscarriage and death.”

“It does not matter how trained you think your dog is it only takes a moment for it to enter a field which has consequences for the farmer, owner and ultimately the dog.

“We would also remind dog owners that farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.

“While no farmer wishes to resort to this option it is an option available and one that could quite easily be avoided if owners ensure that they have proper control of their dogs.

“Anyone with concerns should report these to the police on 101.”