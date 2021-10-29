Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

‘Two can play at that game’: Fishing row escalates between UK and France

By Adele Merson
29/10/2021, 10:33 am
The Cornelis trawler kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre, western France.

Britain has told France “two can play at that game” in a warning the UK could retaliate in a post-Brexit row over fishing rights.

Macduff Shellfish – a north-east firm – saw one of its vessels detained in a French port in an escalation of a diplomatic row triggered by France claiming there is a lack of licences for boats to fish in UK waters.

French ministers warned they will block British boats from some ports.

They plan to tighten checks on vessels travelling between France and the UK if the issue is not resolved by Tuesday next week – as well as threatening the electric supply to the Channel Islands.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will challenge the French ambassador to the UK Catherine Colonna on France’s plans late on Friday afternoon.

‘Two can play at that game’

In another escalation, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said “two can play at that game” in response to questions about how the UK might respond.

He insisted any British action would be “proportionate”, adding: “It’s always open to us to increase the enforcement we do on French vessels, to board more of them if that’s what they’re doing to our vessels – there are other administrative things we can require of vessels.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice has been quizzed over the mounting tensions between the UK and France.

The north-east firm’s scallop trawler Cornelis was caught up in the diplomatic storm and ordered to divert to the port of Le Havre on Wednesday after the French authorities said it was fishing in French waters without a licence.

Mr Eustice said the vessel was “on the list originally and had a licence” but it was understood there may have been “some changes to the engine on the vessel and that meant the licence had to be renewed”.

He added the UK Government was “trying to get to the bottom of it” but that it was a “minor administrative thing” and that the move was made in the context of France saying on Wednesday that “it was going to politicise this entire process”.

‘Entirely disproportionate’

The environment secretary told BBC Good Morning Scotland that the threats made by France were “entirely disproportionate and not what you’d expect from an ally”.

Macduff Shellfish has insisted it was operating in accordance with the Brexit fisheries agreement – saying the firm had been caught in the crossfire in an escalating trade war between the two nations.

Andrew Brown, director of sustainability and public affairs at Macduff, said: “It appears our vessel has been caught up in the ongoing dispute between the UK and France on the implementation of the Brexit fishing agreement.”

The British trawler kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre, western France.

Mr Eustice faced tough questions on whether his government had been honest with fishing communities across the UK on the impact of Brexit.

The environment secretary said: “What we promised we would do is get them a fairer share of quotas, which we did get, and we said that we would have different access arrangements for EU vessels, that we would still grant quite a lot of access to EU vessels but not quite as much as before.

“And that is what we’re doing and that’s why we’re seeing these sorts of tensions.”